During Manufacturing Month in Red Wing many of the manufacturing businesses are welcoming people in their doors to showcase what they do.
In southeast Minnesota manufacturing provides 15.2% of all jobs and in Goodhue County manufacturing accounts for 23.2% of all jobs.
The jobs that these businesses provide to the region are integral to the community and local economy.
Among the businesses that provided tours to the public, Red Wing Shoe and S.B. Foot Tanning held a joint tour for people to learn about the process of building the famous Red Wing Shoe.
S.B. Foot Tanning Company has been in Red Wing since 1872 and was founded by Silas B. Foot and George Sterling.
In 1908, the company moved operations into its current location on Bench Street.
They provide leather to companies like Red Wing Shoe and to the military. The leather goes through a lengthy process before being sent off to become shoes.
The leather is first sorted into different grades and then goes through a dyeing and drying process. The leather is loosened in a machine that breaks down the fats and oils in the leather and then the hides are sent off.
S.B. Foot Tanning Company is a part of Red Wing Shoe Company, and they work closely together in Red Wing to provide quality products.
Once the leather is sent to the Red Wing Shoe company’s plant, the leather gets graded and goes through a step-by-step process to become the shoe that Red Wing knows and loves.
Red Wing Shoe company was founded in 1905 by Charles Beckman with the idea to supply workers in industries like mining, farming and logging with long lasting, durable and comfortable shoes.
Workers carefully craft the boots and make thousands of pairs each week.
Some of the equipment used to build the boots was engineered by Red Wing Shoe many years ago. They continue to use the same process to create the durable shoes that people in industries tend to buy.
Red Wing Shoe also has a repair shop for its boots, because people grow so fond of their boots they send them to the factory in Red Wing to be repaired.
The company will put on a new sole and fix any other problems with the boots before sending them back to their owner to continue to be worn for several more years.
To learn more about the processes used by S.B. Foot Tanning and Red Wing Shoe and the history of the companies in Red Wing, these YouTube videos walk through a quick overview. S.B. Foot Tanning: https://youtu.be/u9u10nMb7OQ and Red Wing Shoe: https://youtu.be/czG4l60tN4w.
Other tours for Manufacturing Month are happening in the next few weeks including ADM on Oct. 26 and Red Wing Grain on Nov. 3.
