RED WING– For the past three summers, Mandy's Coffee & Café has served Vietnamese iced coffee, and every season the drink grows in popularity.
Owner Mandy Cardinal attributes this success to her unique recipe.
“People really love it and ask about it each year,” Cardinal said. “We make a couple gallons a day now to keep up with demand. It’s more popular than ever before.”
Cardinal got the idea to offer the beverage around 2020 after trying it “somewhere.”
“I liked the taste and how unique it was,” she said. “I knew it was feasible to do here and there is nowhere in Red Wing that sells it.”
Traditionally, Vietnamese iced coffee or cà phê đá is made using ground dark roasted coffee, sweetened condensed milk and a drip filter process.
“The coffee is slowly made with hot water being streamed through a metal filter,” Cardinal said. “It takes longer, but the end result is a much stronger coffee.”
What sets Cardinal’s recipe apart from the rest, is her secret ingredient; 12 shots of espresso per gallon.
“When we first started making it, we went with a basic recipe,” she said. “Over time, we started adding espresso and people seemed to like it. It adds an even more rich coffee flavor against the sweetened condensed milk.”
Customer Rick Olson said he likes the caffeine buzz.
“It’s not super sweet and not super bitter,” he said. “It’s right in the middle, and the espresso makes it a real strong cup of coffee.”
Cardinal said some patrons add vanilla syrup to add more sweetness, but most prefer it plain.
The drink starts out at $4.75 for a 16-ounce cup and will be offered this summer through Labor Day.
