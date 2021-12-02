After 23 years working with the Pierce County Fair, Ann Webb is set to retire from her manager position in January.
“It will be bittersweet leaving all my friends, but I feel it's the right time for me to retire,” Webb said.
Webb started her career at the fair during 1998 as the secretary and was promoted to manager in October 2004.
The Republican Eagle spoke with the retiree about her profession, the fair and more.
Over the years, how has the fair changed?
We have tried to maintain a fun family friendly event for everyone. The changes done over the years have been more behind the scenes to make things run smoothly and to make a better experience for the fairgoers without them even knowing it.
What projects have you worked on during your career?
Complete new grandstands seating area, the replacement of the quonset building with a new 120-foot-by-44-foot exhibit building named after a former groundskeeper -- Kenny Hines Memorial Building -- and implemented a beer garden area.
What have been your best moments while working?
By far the best moments have been all the wonderful people I have worked with and have gotten to know over the years because of the fair. Some of these friendships will last a lifetime. A great moment is seeing the little kids' faces when they get their first blue ribbon or the excitement from a carnival ride.
Other moments may not be the "best moments" but memorable for sure. Mother Nature's deluge of rain in 2009 and 2010 caused flooding during the fair. Then in 2016 when a severe windstorm blew through the grounds late on Wednesday night before opening day on Thursday. COVID in 2020 and 2021 made the fair business interesting as well.
What do you love about the fair?
It is the largest educational family event held in Pierce County where we can showcase our agricultural heritage. It brings young and old alike to a great annual get-together of wonderful food options, 100 commercial vendors and 10,000 plus animal and non-animal exhibits.
What do you hope to see the fair become in the future?
That it remains one of the best county fairs in western Wisconsin while remaining affordable for all to attend. Our groundskeeper, Matt Kelly, does an awesome job of keeping the grounds well maintained. A permanent beer garden structure would be very beneficial as it would be able to be used other times of the year as well as during winter storage.
If you are a present exhibitor, please continue to exhibit or if you have never exhibited, give it a try. I hope that everyone will be supportive of the new manager and continue to work together for the betterment of the Pierce County Fair long into the future.
Any words of wisdom for the next manager?
The fair is a very fun event to plan and manage, but it is a business and needs to be run like a business, so some of your decisions may not be favorable to all. You need to be super organized to keep all the pieces of this large jigsaw puzzle together to pull it off during the "Best Four Days of Summer.”
What are your plans for retirement?
We plan on doing some traveling. I enjoy gardening, golfing, quilting and will do some volunteering as well.
