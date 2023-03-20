A 62-year-old Belvidere Township man died Saturday when he fell from a snowmobile he was riding on his property on County 45 Boulevard.
Wade Duffing was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a report from the Goodhue County sheriff's office, Duffing was snowmobiling on his property when his sled appeared to have gone airborne. Duffing was thrown or jumped from the snowmobile and hit his head.
Lifesaving measures were given, but Duffing died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
In addition to sheriff's deputies, Goodhue and Zumbrota police responded along with Goodhue First Responders, Lake City Ambulance and Mayo One.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.