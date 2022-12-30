A 2006 Infinity slammed into the back of a semi on Highway 35 just north of Hager City Thursday, sending the car driver to the hospital.
At 1:04 p.m., an accident was reported at Highway 35 and 830th Street. According to a report from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 2006 Infinity operated by Travis Rowan, 42, from Red Wing was traveling northbound on the highway when he ran into the back of a 2009 Peterbilt traveling northbound as well being operated by a Conrad Funk, 80, from Bay City.
According to the report, Funk was stopped and preparing to turn onto 830th Street.
Rown was transported from the scene by Red Wing Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing MN, with undetermined injuries.
Funk was not injured in the accident Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Fire
Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
