Too often, when a young person dies, comments like, “A life gone too soon,” or “Such wasted potential” are murmured sorrowfully throughout the sea of grievers.
But what if that’s not the case?
Instead, what if the impact of one’s life is measured by the moments they lived, rather than the ones they didn’t – the laughter they caused, rather than the tears shed in their absence – or the number of people positively influenced by their presence, rather than the number of trips around the sun they completed?
It’s easy to fill someone’s memory with talk of could haves, should haves and would haves, but to what avail when there are endless stories to be shared of a life well-lived?
Samantha Kriese’s life was, and is, a shining example of a short, yet incredibly meaningful life.
“Sammy lived a lot of years in her very short time,” said Kriese’s classmate, teammate and friend, Cecelia De Jong. “I still can’t say I’ve lived as many years as she has.”
On March 21, 2003, Sammy entered the world with piercing blue eyes, a mind full of curiosity and a heart bursting with love to share.
At 2:48 p.m. on June 17, 2021, Sammy was driving on Flower Valley Road in her hometown of Red Wing when for a moment, she lost sight of the road in front of her and collided head-on with a Waste Management garbage truck.
The importance of little moments should never be overlooked.
They have the possibility to alter the entire trajectory of one's future.
Once a moment has passed, there is no way to alter the outcome, no matter how hard we may plead, pray or wish.
“Sammy, not a day goes by that I don’t feel you in my heart,” Red Wing High School English teacher Molly Keifer shared in an Instagram post one year following the fatal accident. “I drove down Flower Valley Road on the way into school and wondered if there was some tear in time where I could go back and tell you one little thing to change the day. But time, it keeps going…”
It was the collection of little moments with Sammy that made a relationship with her so special.
For Keifer, Sammy’s presence has been seen and felt long after her passing.
“When I see the monarch caterpillars along the butterfly weed in the pollinator garden we built you in our yard, you are there,” Kiefer shared in her post. “(While) this school year was the hardest I’ve ever taught, I saw your beautiful, curious spirit in so many of my students.”
For many, Sammy’s words continue to ring true.
“Sammy used to say, ‘If a dragonfly lands on you it’s good luck,’” Kriese’s friend and classmate Lauren Radtke said. “Now, whenever I see dragonflies, I think of her and how she always brought positivity in such small ways.”
It’s a strange feeling when someone’s presence and absence can be felt simultaneously in the same moment, but it’s a reminder that nobody is truly gone forever.
“We’ve learned to live our lives a little differently,” Kriese’s friend and classmate Sydney Rahn said. “Now when I’m having so much fun in the moment I (think), ‘I wish she was here to have fun with me.’ Or when I’m sad, I just wish she could pick me up and we could go get ice cream.”
Learning to adjust to a world without Sammy’s contagious laughter, words of encouragement and infectiously positive demeanor has proved to be a difficult feat for all who knew her.
“I still think, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta ask her a question,’ or, ‘Oh, I need to tell her something’,” Sammy’s mom Patty Kriese said. “I think I’ll do that forever.”
Although June 17, 2021, may have been the date that tomorrow ceased to appear for Sammy, she lived an entire lifetime in those 18 years.
I had the privilege of knowing her love for more than 14 years of my life.
Sammy befriended me during a gymnastics lesson at the Red Wing YMCA before either of us was old enough to start kindergarten. At that moment, I had no idea the impact that little girl with a blonde bob and bright red glasses would have on my life.
After that day, she became the sister I never had.
We experienced all of the ups and downs of life together. We grew from rambunctious toddlers losing our footing and falling off balance beams to young women with our foot in the door to the real world, ready to take it all on.
Now, two years have passed since I last gave her a hug, received a piece of life-changing advice or discussed our hopes and dreams for the future.
It’s easy to fixate on the “unfairness” of it all – wishing for one more minute with her, one more conversation, one more hug.
But man, was I lucky to have known her.
In her 18 years on this earth, she touched more hearts than most who live to reach an old age.
“Sammy was really good at making friends with anybody,” De Jong said. “I think it’s because she could connect with people on a deeper level. I also think that’s why she impacted so many people’s lives so heavily.”
For many, she was a shoulder to cry on, a person to lean on and someone to admire.
“She was very selfless too, and I think that’s why we say she was everyone’s best friend,” De Jong said. “Sammy went through a lot in her life, that she maybe didn’t showcase as much. A lot of people didn’t know about everything that she went through because she hid it to make their lives better and to be there for them.”
Her ability to use her own hardships as a way to relate with others amazed those around her.
“She didn’t feel bogged down necessarily by those [experiences] because she felt like it made her a more empathetic person, which is just such an insane perspective to have at that age,” Sammy’s friend and classmate Ella Scott said. “Even if you had only (known) her for a day, she would make sure you knew that she cared what you had to say. She was a very good listener.”
You did not need to know Sammy for an extended period of time before you understood the depth of her kind-hearted nature.
“She felt things deeply, and therefore cared deeply,” another friend and classmate of Sammy’s, Serenna Snyder, said. “Her compassion for others and the world was vast – her piercing blue eyes could stare you down and know in a moment what you were feeling inside.”
Aside from her friendships, Sammy was an even better teammate.
As a captain of the Red Wing Nordic Ski Club and a varsity swimmer since seventh grade, many people bore witness to her leadership skills, can-do attitude and sheer determination.
“She was also very strong, especially in swimming,” De Jong said. “She had bad shoulder issues but would continue swimming. Yes, her shoulder killed her, but she never acted like it was as bad as it was. The fact that she continued to swim for (her teammates) really showed that she was a team player.”
Sammy truly made the most out of every situation she found herself in – finding the positives and clinging to them, letting the worries fade into oblivion.
The compassion and humility she demonstrated throughout her life had an impact that reached far beyond the borders of Red Wing.
Her words will be carried through the constraints of time, embedded in the minds of those with whom she shared her wisdom. Her legacy lives on through Smiles for Sammy – the memorial scholarship created in her honor for Red Wing High School students involved in swimming and Nordic skiing.
Sammy is not gone.
She lives on in the hearts and minds of those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Her presence lives on in the dragonflies soaring overhead, in the monarch caterpillars awaiting transformation and in the vibrant colors in each sunset that light up the horizon.
So appreciate each and every little moment – the warmth of the sun on your skin, the taste of eating your favorite food, a hug from a loved one, finishing the last page of a good book, compliments from a stranger or singing every word to a song you adore – for life is unpredictable, and tomorrow is never promised.
When each moment is approached as if it could be the last, seemingly mundane experiences of everyday life are appreciated with greater intent.
It’s what Sammy would have wanted.
