1997-25 Years
Local vocalist Caitlyn Smith made her second appearance before professional sports fans Monday when she sang the national anthem before the Twins/White Sox game in the Metrodome. She said the audience began clapping before she began singing and she received a high-five from an unidentified Twins player after she finished singing. Caitlyn sang before a Timberwolves game in March and has also auditioned for the Minnesota State Fair talent contest.
Bill and Carrie Gellert and their children are visiting friends and relatives in Minnesota. They will return to Oaxaca, Mexico, where they operate a home for disabled children in early August, after spending six weeks in Minnesota. Gellert said he’s still negotiating with the Mexican telephone company on the cost of a telephone line to the orphanage. Local residents helped raise money for this project to help eliminate costly cellular phone calls.
1972-50 years
Reports of an unidentified flying object were made early this morning in Shawano, Wisconsin. Sheriff’s department officers in Shawano and Waupaca Counties reported seeing the object themselves but no official confirmation could be obtained. A Shawano County officer described the object sighted there as appearing bright orange and about the size of a volleyball from two or three miles and a height of 800 feet. He said it followed a zig-zag pattern across the sky. “I don’t know how much my officers might be pulling my leg,” the Waupaca County sheriff’s department spokesman said, “I think they might have been looking at stars.”
Frontenac State Park is one of those due for continued park status and future expansion in the state’s planning. After a series of meetings between the Department of Natural Resources and the State Planning Agency, the long-range program for the development of outdoor recreation facilities under state management, which will be presented to the 1973 legislature, has been modified slightly from that recommended a year ago.
100 years-1922
A Rolls-Royce demonstration car of Chicago valued at $12,000 and a Dodge car of Red Wing collided near the concrete bridge at Frontenac Sunday afternoon. The Dodge was stripped of its fender and running board and of the windshield while the demonstrator was quite badly damaged. The damage to the Rolls-Royce was considerable owing to the high cost of replacement parts.
Only three survivors of the “last man’s club” will be able to meet here Friday for their annual banquet. When the number is reduced to one, the lone survivor will open a bottle of wine that has graced the center of the table every year for 37 years. Of the 120 men who went to the front with B company, the first Minnesota infantry, 60 years ago, only six are living.
