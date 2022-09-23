25 years – 1997
The Goodhue County Board authorized consultants to call for bids on the construction of the new jail and court facilities that the county has been planning for months. The board first met with the Space and Finance Committee, county staff and the architects on the project to discuss several concerns. Michael Cox of Wold Architects reviewed the designs for the building, which will be built on the old Red Wing High School site adjacent to the present courthouse.
Over 100 residents turned out for a public hearing Monday night concerning possible options for a city complex facility in Kenyon. The meeting was hosted by the city complex committee, which has been studying the issues since October of 1996. After studying many options within the city, the committee narrowed the choices down to three proposals: a new city complex on the west cold storage site, purchasing existing buildings on Main Street to convert into a city complex, or utilizing the K-W High School Building when it becomes available in the summer of 1998.
1972 – 50 Years
Citing clear evidence that hexachlorophene can cause brain damage in babies, the Food and Drug Administration today banned its use in most cosmetics and over-the-counter drugs. Baby powder containing more than .75% HCP must be recalled by manufacturers, the FDA said, and other infant products of the same strength must be removed from customer shelves and drug stores and be sold only on prescription. The germ fighter, used in a wide variety of cosmetics such as feminine hygiene sprays, toothpaste and aerosol deodorants, will be limited in the future.
Eugenie Anderson of Red Wing was honored at noon today as Outstanding Minnesotan by the Minnesota Broadcasters Association. The association is holding its annual conference at Arrowwood, a resort near Alexandria. Anderson was the United States’ first female ambassador heading the embassy in Denmark from 1949-1953. She also was the first woman to serve as chief of a mission to an eastern European country, as US Minister to Bulgaria from 1962-1965. Recently, she was named the first female director of the First National Bank of Minneapolis.
1920 – 100 Years
The Northwestern division of the National Society for the perpetuation of Swedish History and Literature among the descendants of the northland held an enthusiastic meeting Sunday afternoon at the First Lutheran Church. More than 1,000 people packed the church auditorium, gallery and annex. Visitors from the surrounding churches attended in large numbers.
Material for the new mausoleum to be erected at Oakwood cemetery by the Twin City granite company for the Tams Bixby family is arriving and being consigned to the cemetery grounds. It is to be of granite construction, one piece weighing approximately nine tons.
