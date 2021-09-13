The terrorist attacks of 9/11 reverberated throughout the world. Today, 20 years after the planes flew into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, we remember the horrific morning, the thousands of Americans we lost, and the communities that rallied together. We remember the victims of the attacks, families who searched for missing loved ones, and the heroes that risked everything to save the occupants of the towers.
Below are article excerpts and photos featuring local residents that ran in the Republican Eagle following the attacks.
‘Red Wing grad eyewitness to attack’
When Sara Johnson saw a second passenger jet smash into the World Trade Center’s South Tower, she knew something “enormous and sinister” was happening.
“We didn’t know what would come next,” the former Red Wing resident said via telephone that Friday.
Johnson had been attending a business meeting at the adjacent Marriott World Trade Center when the first blast shook the building. A 1969 graduate of Red Wing Central High School, she is an economist for the Lexington, Mass.-based consulting firm of DRI-WEFA.
The Marriott, now destroyed, was located between the twin towers. The smell of smoke was strong in the lobby after the first plane hit at about 8:45 a.m. (EDT), and Johnson saw saw burning cars on the street.
After being briefly held in the lobby because of fears of falling debris, she and a friend made for the nearby Hudson River, before they were herded north and out of lower Manhattan. Reports and rumors of attacks on Washington, D.C., were coming as the crowd trudged northward. They all watched in horror as the two towers imploded.
“There were periods where people were standing and watching and others when they were fleeing,” Johnson said. “You just had the sinking feeling that you didn’t know where this would end.”
‘Red Wing man, who meets in Pentagon every Tuesday, was 30 miles away’
A new day was dawning Tuesday, but Rear Adm. Jim Plehal of Red Wing had no idea it was different from any other.
As deputy director of the National Infrastructure Protection Center, located in the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., Plehal — stationed in the capital for two years — spends every Tuesday morning in a meeting at the office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.
But this Tuesday, he decided to attend a class at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., 30 miles south of the nation’s capital. ...
News broke that an airplane had collided with the north tower, but few suspicions were raised about it being a terrorist attack — until the second tower was hit.
Then, five minutes after news reached the academy that a third plane had plunged into the Pentagon, the class was canceled.
“I normally would’ve been there at that time, “ he said via telephone Thursday night, sitting in his office at the FBI headquarters. Back in Red Wing, his wife was calling Plehal’s co-workers to find out if he was safe. …
By the time he crossed Wilson Bridge, about 10 miles south of the city, he saw smoke rising from the Pentagon area and drifting across the Potomac River.
“It almost felt movie-like,” he said, describing the scene as eerie. “It was so unreal it was like you were in a dream.”
‘Dealing with fear and anger’
Kids are apt to be shaken up after Tuesday’s terrorist attacks, and parents should respond appropriately to their concerns, experts say.
“How we deal with kids is important,” said Dr. Dave Asp, who is a psychologist at Fairview Red Wing Hospital. “This isn’t anything anyone typically deals with.”
According to Asp and guidelines from the National Institute on Media and the Family, children will react differently depending upon their age.
Kids under the age of 5 can’t always tell fantasy from reality and don’t always exhibit fear with words, according to Dr. David Walsh, who is a psychologist and president of the Minneapolis-based institute.
Television replays of Tuesday’s plane crashes into the World Trade Center might be as scary as a real attack for little ones. Parents should take their kids’ fears seriously, but don’t necessarily give them more information than they are asking for or that they need.
“We can let their questions be a guide,” Asp said.
Rather than hoping to come up with definitive answers as to why the tragedy occured, parents should emphasize what is an appropriate way for adults and leaders to react. “We can indicate that there is evil in the world,” he said. “But the focus is how we’re going to respond.”
‘Veterans Administration stands at full alert’
Goodhue County Veterans Service Officer Bob Davis and other officers from throughout Minnesota stood ready to offer backup services this morning after learning of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.
The veterans officers were gathered at a state conference in the Twin Cities. Davis, contacted on his cellphone, said the group was alerted early.
‘Canadian pilot grounded at Red Wing Airport’
BAY CITY -- As tens of hundreds of passengers remained stranded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the aftermath of today’s terrorist attacks, passengers and pilots at dozens of smaller airports statewide waited for word that they could continue operations.
Gordio Melville, who operates a small airline company based in Fort Frances, Ontario, left International Falls, Minn., at 8 a.m. Tuesday, bound for the Red Wing Regional Airport.
Melville said that the Twin Cities air traffic control notified him at about 9 a.m. to land as soon as possible. After he told them he was on his way to Red Wing he was allowed to continue in his six-passenger, single engine plane.
At 10 a.m. Melville landed and began the long wait that pilots across the country were quickly growing familiar with. “I would’ve been back in International Falls at 1:30,” said Melville, who planned to fly a local businessman to a Canadian retreat area.
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” he said after learning of the attacks. “It’s just amazing that they can get weapons on the aircraft with the security we have these days — not just one aircraft by four.”
The Federal Aviation Administration’s shutdown of airline travel nationwide hit especially hard at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a major hub for Northwest Airlines.
Some planes turned back to the Twin Cities shortly after taking off, while some bound for other destinations were diverted here.
All flights were grounded by FAA order until at least this morning.
Hundreds of planes had to park on the tarmac as they waited for the skies to reopen.
“It will be a long, slow princess getting the planes back up in the air once they are ready to fly,” said Patrich Hogan, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesman.
