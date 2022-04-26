Jim Ross, Red Wing resident and owner of The Ross Group, LLC, attended Chamber Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 20, with the Minnesota and Red Wing Chambers of Commerce. Ross and chamber members met with legislators to discuss the ramifications of not stabilizing Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, and other issues impacting businesses and the economy.
The Ross Group serves local small businesses and provides them the resources to sustain and grow their organizations.
“With an unprecedented surplus, it would be irresponsible for businesses to take on a significant payroll tax increase,” said Doug Loon, president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. “Not solving this problem by the April 29 deadline would hurt Minnesota’s economic outlook significantly. It’s amazing what can be done when real business people show up and make their voices heard to legislators.”
At the 2022 Chamber Day at the Capitol, the 100 participants included local chambers and businesses from throughout Minnesota. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R–Winona) discussed issues with the group, as did other legislators with key committee assignments including Senators Rich Draheim (R–Madison Lake), Carla Nelson (R–Rochester), and Representative Barb Haley (R–Red Wing).
After hearing from the state leaders and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the audience had scheduled appointments with their state leaders.
“Local businesses keep our cities and towns vibrant,” said Ross. “Putting the burden of a steep UI increase would cause noticeable harm to our communities by negatively impacting those businesses and, therefore, those communities. It was great to be at the capitol to share that message.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.