Many of the local cemeteries have veteran memorials and grave sites. Some have become overgrown with moss and lichen. Nobody visits them any longer.
Bill Nelson takes it upon himself to take care of these graves that go unvisited.
Nelson is a Vietnam War veteran and has a bond with many of the other people who have served. He feels responsible for caring for these stones as a part of that.
“Everybody that has gone through the military, it is in the training that you have to learn how to work with each other and respect each other and you become brothers,” he said.
“When you trust somebody in a combat scenario you trust your life with that person and that creates a well respected relationship and I feel that still today,” he continued.
Nelson started doing this 10 to 15 years ago and has continued to evolve in what he does to take care of the sites. He started by planting hostas by the stones and then he continued to find ways to clean the moss off the stones.
“The stones are just not in the best condition. I’m not sure how many I have taken care of over the years but it is just my way of saluting my brothers, ” he said.
When he finds a veteran gravestone in a cemetery, he tries to read the names and find out who they are. Then he starts to plant the hostas and clean off the moss.
After a few years, Nelson came across videos on YouTube that demonstrated how to clean off the stones effectively.
“Over the years I’ve cleaned off the stones but at the beginning I didn’t really know the best way to do it. I realized that you don’t want to scrape it with metal and scraping with plastic is a short term way to do it,” he said.
“Recently in the past year or so, I stumbled across some videos on YouTube that showed the products they use at national cemeteries, which is D-2,” he continued.
There are several products that can be used to do this and Nelson recommends using D-2 or “Wet and forget” both products will wash away the moss on the stones.
He recommends never using bleach or harsh chemicals on the stones.
This has become a program that people across the nation participate in called Adopt-A-Grave. Nelson is hoping to work with the Goodhue County Veteran Service Officer Joel Rustad to bring a program like this to the county.
They are hoping to find more volunteers to participate in this program and take care of even just one headstone and grave site each year.
“We want to get the word out about this and get some more volunteers to help out. I know people are always wanting to show their respect for service members and this is a great way for people to do something all year long,” Nelson said.
