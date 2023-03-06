Schools across Goodhue County are midway through the Youth Coding League spring season.
Last season multiple students ranked top in the nation. Teams at various schools won prizes in the final rounds.
Youth Coding Leagues are fairly new to Goodhue County and the interest has only increased. Superintendents across the county are hoping to bring this to their schools in the next few years.
Red Wing Ignite’s workforce lead Burke Murphy helped to coordinate the leagues at the schools through a congressional district spending grant.
The grant allowed them to pilot the program in grades fifth through eighth in schools that were interested.
They don’t see the program ending anytime soon after seeing the interest students have in coding and computer science.
“I’m happy to report that Red Wing Ignite and the Goodhue County Education District are working together to sustain participation for every school in Goodhue County,” Murphy said. “We are working together on funding strategies so that ideally continuous participation at each school for the fall and spring seasons can be supported so that every school would have a fifth and sixth grade team and a seventh and eighth grade team.”
Rural communities regularly have low enrollment in computer science and bringing programs like the youth coding leagues into schools and introducing the topic to young grades can help change that over time.
“We are not only strengthening their skills and confidence as coders, but we are building their capacity from fifth grade through eighth grade to be really competitive to enter into high school with the skills to pursue STEM occupations or computer science pathways,” Murphy said.
Murphy has seen firsthand through these students the importance of teaching students these skills. Being able to provide the resources to schools has been a game changer.
Creating opportunities for students to achieve careers in computer science and IT is something that can be invaluable in a rural community and in virtually every job setting.
“These are all career pathways that are in demand and they are high wage and they are skills that are needed in every sector. It is needed in manufacturing, agribusiness and health care, but also tourism and retail,” Murphy said.
Currently there are five schools involved in the youth coding league program in Goodhue County. The goal is to see each district implement the program, whether it is in the curriculum or an extracurricular activity.
Next fall Cannon Falls will join the five schools in presenting this opportunity to their students.
There are 84 students across the county participating in the fall season of the leagues. In the first several weeks of the season each participant works on individual “sprints” that pertain to coding.
Near the end of March the students will form groups and begin work groups. They complete programs that have themes. Last year the theme was friendship and groups had to brainstorm stories that could be coded that showcase the theme.
It is a way for students to learn how to code, learn how to work as a team, focus on morals and values all while being creative.
There are students in Goodhue County that are currently at the top of the charts nationally. In Goodhue, 13 students are in the top 100 individual coders of the participating schools nationwide.
“The teams are ranking really well. Goodhue Elementary School’s seventh and eighth grade team is in seventh place in a field of over over 35 teams,” Murphy said. “13 of their coders are in the top 100 of individual coders, which is really good.”
There is a clear need for the youth coding league programs at the schools in the county. Red Wing Ignite will continue to work with the schools to bring this to as many students as possible.
Students are interested and focused on coding and learning how to code in a fun way.
“There is no lack of interest in this, historically there has just been a lack of resources in rural areas,” Murphy said.
The community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite teams again at the end of the season. Voting will begin in early April. Students are able to win prizes like laptops, radio kits and more.
For fifth through eighth grade students learning these skills early will get them ahead and set them apart in STEM throughout their high school and higher education years.
Opening doors and creating opportunities for students is a top priority and goal with implementation of programs such as this one.
“We want to give our children all the advantages that they can possibly get,” Murphy said.
