The Red Wing High School cafeteria was filled on Tuesday for the local Republican Party caucus. Members of the community gathered to hear from leaders and individuals who will be running for local and state seats in 2022 and select delegates.
Minnesota Sen. Mike Goggin announced that he will not be running for a third term in the Senate. Goggin explained that he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, including his grandson who will be one year old next month.
Goggin told those gathered at the caucus, “I'm going to go down fighting. I’m not going to walk out of there without doing what I’ve been doing over the last five years.”
Goggin also stated, “I want to make sure that we can all live, work, play, raise a family and retire here in the state of Minnesota.”
Rep. Barb Haley (R-Red Wing) and Representative Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa), have announced that they are running for Goggin’s seat.
Haley was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016. She currently sits on four committees: Commerce Finance Policy, Rules and Legislative Administration, Subcommittee on Legislative Process Reform, and Workforce and Business Development Finance and Policy.
Drazkowski is serving his eighth term; he was first elected in 2007. Drazkowski’s committee assignments include Education Finance, Education Policy, and State Government Finance and Elections.
Drazkowski attended the Red Wing caucus and spoke briefly about his time in government and his campaign for the state Senate. Haley attended a different caucus so Janie Farrar, a former Red Wing School Board member and Red Wing mayoral candidate, read a brief statement by Haley about her time representing Red Wing and her campaign for the state Senate.
Kelly Jahner-Byrne of Woodbury attended the caucus to speak about her run for Minnesota Secretary of State. Jahner-Byrne said of her decision to run, “The secretary of state is the CEO – the chief election officer. We need somebody that is going to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
