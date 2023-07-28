Joe Bigalke was drawn to music from a young age.
At two years old, Bigalke began playing the piano. Since then, his love of musical composition and songwriting has blossomed into a successful career.
Bigalke went from playing the piano to writing and producing full songs as an unsigned artist to signing with Rock the Cause Records in 2023, a community-focused non-profit organization and record label.
Before his success in the music industry, Bigalke had many obstacles to overcome.
Bigalke had always been told he had a learning disability, and in 2018, he was diagnosed with high-functioning autism. This diagnosis provided an explanation for the years he struggled to understand his feelings of isolation in the world.
In the same year, Bigalke joined the Universal Music Center (UMC) in his hometown of Red Wing, Minnesota, where he began working with mentor, musician and producer Mark Woerpel.
For years, Woerpel has worked alongside Bigalke and other musicians at the UMC to strengthen confidence, songwriting and musical performance skills.
Not long after joining the UMC, Bigalke’s uncle committed suicide and he took to the piano to seek comfort. During his grief, Bigalke wrote his first song with the UMC, titled ‘Ascended to the Father.’
I was sitting in a practice room and I started writing the song called Ascended to the Father. I was trying to think about how suicide correlates with the tides,” Bigalke said. “So I built this song based on suicide coming in on a high tide and then going out so quickly that you’re [left] trying to grasp your head around it.”
A few years later in January 2021, Bigalke sustained serious injuries from a fall outside of his apartment, which required three surgeries over the course of eight months.
“Between the first surgery and the second one, my dad [was diagnosed] with a rare form of cancer as well. My dad was going through radiation and I was bedridden for two-and-a-half months, so my mom was taking care of two sick people,” Bigalke said. “So I started writing a song when I saw a beautiful sunset over the Christ Episcopal Church cross.”
Once again, Bigalke used the healing power of music to aid him during trying times.
Bigalke began producing his new song “A Friend Above All” with Woerpel and fellow UMC musician Anna Filkins from River Falls, Wisconsin.
This song quickly received recognition from songwriters across the country.
As a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association, Bigalke’s song was nominated for a prestigious songwriting award. Out of more than 16,000 entries evaluated, his song was a runner-up in the final selection round.
Bigalke was offered a chance to share his story with a “Story Behind the Song,” making him the first unsigned songwriter through the Nashville Songwriters Association at the time to receive the opportunity.
“I decided that with all those publications I was getting, I felt like there was a higher calling,” Biaglke said. “I had been trying to get in with Rock the Cause for the last 7 years and I finally talked to [Founder and CEO] Scott Herold and he said, ‘Joe, after hearing your story from Nashville and seeing all the work that has gone into this song, I’ve had a revelation that I need to tell your story.’ ”
After seven years of waiting for a shot, Bigalke signed with Rock the Cause Records
On July 7, 2023, Bigalke’s debut single ‘A Friend Above All’ featuring Anna Filkins became available worldwide, with a portion of the proceeds going directly toward suicide and autism awareness, along with music programs for children.
To listen to his song and read more about his story, go to joebigalkemusic.com.
