Fishing has been a long-time hobby for Red Wing native Todd Zemke.
He remembers fishing on the Mississippi River as a kid. The hobby grew with him as he got older.
The skills he has attained over the years paid off. Zemke recently took home a first place win at a tournament on the National Walleye Tour.
“It is my first big win ever, so that was awesome,” he said
Zemke travels to various tournaments on the National Walleye Tour, in late May he was entered at the Oshkosh tournament on Lake Winnebago.
“I have been to a few tournaments with this system before and I always tend to make longer runs into the upper lakes,” Zemke said. “That’s where I found the fish.”
He won the Lake Winnebago tournament with a weigh in of 31 pounds and 10 ounces.
The competitors can have up to six fish in their live wells, then they take the best five to weigh.
“At the tournament we weigh our best five fish,” he said.
Zemke was one of 144 pro-anglers, alongside 144 co-anglers, competing in the weekend tournament. After the first day, he was in first place, but he wasn’t sure he’d secure that first place win.
“I was sitting in first place after day one and had a two pound lead. A few of the guys behind me in second and third place were in a spot where it was very attainable for them to come back and beat me,” he said.
“The two other guys in second and third place are great fishers. I thought for sure coming in that one of the guys behind me were going to have enough to over take me.” he continued.
Zemke began competing about 12 years ago. It started out small and has continued to become something bigger for him.
“I’ve been competing for about 12 years,” Zemke said. “I always fished as a kid, I was going out all the time on the river here in Red Wing. Then eventually I started out with some smaller tournaments, and at one point I started to just jump into the bigger ones.”
After this first place win, he is headed to South Dakota for the National Walleye Tour tournament at Lake Francis Case.
