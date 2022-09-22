A partnership between Goodhue County, Workforce Development, Inc. and Minnesota State College Southeast will benefit 10 students over the next three years. Participants will receive tuition, fees and books plus support services to gain a college credential and improve their career options.
Minnesota State College Southeast President Dr. Marsha Danielson said in a press release, “By partnering with Goodhue County to secure county appropriated American Rescue Plan Act federal funds, we will be able to help up to 10 students who need a college credential to succeed. This funding will be a powerful tool to help lift up members of our region who are unemployed or underemployed, as well as to strengthen the local workforce.”
The Goodhue County Workforce Investment Program will provide up to $40,000 to fund 10 Goodhue County residents who are currently unemployed or underemployed to pursue credentials at MSC Southeast in key areas of employment for the county. Career areas include nursing, administrative support, information technology, accounting, business management and criminal justice.
These students will receive “last dollar” funding from Goodhue County to attend MSC Southeast, meaning that they won’t pay anything out of pocket for their tuition, fees or books. Participants may also be eligible for non-academic wrap-around services and support from Workforce Development, Inc., which is located on the college’s Red Wing campus.
“Students today can encounter all kinds of barriers to academic success off-campus,” shared Kyle Mullen, area manager for Workforce Development, Inc. “Fortunately we are able to offer a number of different support programs to those facing such barriers and use them to better ensure the success of the students involved in this deeply beneficial grant opportunity.”
In addition, the students will participate in a paid summer internship with Goodhue County and, once they have completed their credential, they will be considered as priority candidates for employment with the county.
“This partnership with Minnesota State College Southeast, Workforce Development, Inc. and Goodhue County provides a truly unique opportunity,” said Scott Arneson, Goodhue County administrator. “It is a tremendous opportunity for unemployed or underemployed individuals to not only gain education, but additionally gain work experience in Goodhue County in several critical areas that we have workforce shortages. Our hope is that these individuals will one day become full time Goodhue County employees.”
Several students have already been selected to start college in fall semester, but there is still an opportunity to apply for funding to start in spring 2023.
For more information about the Goodhue County Workforce Investment Program, contact Workforce Development, Inc. at 651-385-6402.
In addition to the partnership with Goodhue County, Minnesota State College Southeast will partner with Winona County and their Workforce Development Board to provide a similar initiative in Winona. Details will be announced soon.
