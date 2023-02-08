Red Wing is rich with local businesses, and many of the business owners are part of the Red Wing community.
Local entrepreneur Andrea Hanson hopes to encourage more women to take the leap into becoming a business owner.
“When I sat down and really thought about what brings me the most joy, it is when I have conversations empowering other women to take the leap of faith into owning something. Whatever makes them light up, I want them to make an income doing that,” Hanson said.
Hanson is the owner of Phileo Style downtown Red Wing, and she owns another building downtown that she leases for a business and apartments.
She was a high school teacher for 12 years before jumping into business ownership.
She enjoyed being a teacher but always felt like there was something else for her.
“The small business bug bit me when I was in high school, I worked at a lot of the downtown shops here. I fell in love with it, but I tucked it in my back pocket and knew I wanted to be a high school math teacher,” she said.
She went on to get her masters’ degree in teaching and planned on staying in the profession until retirement.
“I taught for 12 years and thought I would be a lifer doing that, I loved my district and the kids, and I just had this knowing inside of me that I needed to try something new. I had this nudge to trust and one business led to another and here we are,” she said.
Hanson has found success in owning her own businesses and she recently started a consulting business called ReAligned Entrepreneurs to help others achieve their business goals.
Her business is targeted toward women who want to start their own business but don’t necessarily know where or how to start.
“I hope this event is what can ignite that flame in other people, because it is scary to step away from something comfortable. But it can be so empowering too,” Hanson said.
She is hosting an entrepreneurial event this weekend for 21 people who want to learn more about owning a business and where to start.
The event had two sign up options, a general admission ticket that included a panel of small business owners.
“We have a panel of three people, I am one of them. Two other small business owners are coming and we are sharing literally anything small business. So this is an event geared toward people who haven't taken the leap into entrepreneurship,” Hanson said.
The other option was a VIP experience that included more one on one conversations and a photoshoot for headshots and other professional photos.
“The women who purchased VIP tickets will also attend the panel, but they will spend the previous four to five hours with me to do a professional photoshoot and personalized coaching sessions,” Hanson said.
The event is sold out and she plans to have more in the future, there is currently a waitlist available on her website.
For those that missed the event and still want to talk with Hanson about business goals and get some advice, she has coffee sessions available.
Hanson will sit down with anyone for a 60 minute session to talk about goals, brainstorm ideas and talk through business plans.
“Once the session is purchased, I have my schedule online and you can pick the hour slot. I’m available to meet in person, otherwise a zoom link is generated for a virtual meeting if that is preferred,” Hanson said.
To learn more about Hanson and her goals for ReAligned Entrepreneurs and to stay up to date with future events, visit realignedentrepreneurs.com.
