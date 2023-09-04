A new home is being built by volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and it takes countless hands coming together to make this happen.
Habitat for Humanity helps to make housing more affordable for families and they build many of these houses from the ground up.
This summer Renner Roofing has donated its time and services to a housing project for the second year.
“We have had a good history of vendors that have been supportive of us, and Renner Roofing shingled the roof of a house we built last year,” Executive Director of Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity Bob Hawley said.
Renner Roofing is able to donate its services to Habitat for Humanity through a specific program program.
“We are what is called a master elite contractor with GAF, we are certified through them. Their master elite contractors can sign up for the Habitat for Humanity affiliate program,” Renner Roofing President Aiden Winn said. “We donate the labor and GAF donates all the materials.”
The team at Renner Roofing believes that this is an important part of their jobs, being able to contribute in some way to providing housing for their community.
Renner Roofing is a Red Wing based company and they are happy to be able to give back to the residents.
“Our main office is in Main Street and we are based here. A majority of our staff is born and raised here in Red Wing too,” Winn said. “A big part of this is that we feel really grateful to have grown our company in Red Wing and it is our community.”
Winn expressed that the company is always grateful for the opportunity to work with Habitat for Humanity.
“It is a special feeling we are grateful to be affiliated with Habitat for Humanity. It has been really fun and this will be our third Habitat for Humanity roof, the second in Red Wing,” Winn said.
Hawley expressed gratitude for the donated services. It helps take some of the burden off of Habitat for Humanity for both cost and labor.
“We hire contractors for some of the more skilled parts of the work. A lot of our volunteers are older and we don’t want them to have to be up on the roof. Aiden’s crew is used to it and they can do it much more quickly than we would be able to do it,” Hawley said.
The non-profit relies on volunteers and donations to complete the construction of the new homes.
