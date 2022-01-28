Steve Gardiner’s love of climbing began with Devils Tower.

Sitting in a Red Wing coffee shop, Gardiner recalled, “The first time I ever saw Devils Tower, I knew somehow I would go up there. I had never touched a climbing rope, I didn't know the knots, I didn’t know how to use the equipment, I had no idea what was involved in doing something like climbing Devils Tower, but I knew I was going to go do it.”

And he did.

Gardiner spent 40 years climbing rocks, ice, glaciers and mountains. Now, he is reliving his climbs by writing about them.

“Mountain Dreams” is Gardiner’s seventh book, the sixth to focus on his life of outdoor adventures.

The book focuses on the first 10 years of Gardiner’s time climbing. He started on Devils Tower in Wyoming after meeting a couple of climbers in the teacher’s lounge during his first year teaching high school English.

“I was totally amazed by what they did,” Gardiner said of his climbing instructors and friends. "They were good athletes and good people, but it went even beyond that, these guys are just really competent and really confident. I wanted to hang around. I wanted some of that to rub off on me.”

Climbing quickly became a huge part of Gardiner’s life. During the school year Gardiner and his climbing friends would drive to Devils Tower and climb a few of the many routes up the national monument. Then when school was out for the summer, Gardiner had even more time for climbing.

“I climbed every day that there was somebody to climb with, and every day that my hands and arms and legs would let me,” Gardiner chuckled.

Gardiner’s first climb of Devils Tower was March 19, 1978. Over the next 10 years he literally climbed to higher points, including in the Bighorn Mountains, the Teton Mountains and Yosemite. In 1988, Gardiner received a scholarship to climb Mount Everest.

One of the reasons that Gardiner is able to write about climbing is his practice of journaling. As an English teacher, Gardiner would instruct his students to journal. As they wrote, he would record his climbs and the people he met.

When starting “Mountain Dreams,” Gardiner realized that his journals from the chosen time period would not be as helpful as other journals. As Gardiner began climbing, he began journaling. As his climbing improved, his understanding of what to record from his climbs improved. There were two other key sources that Gardiner turned to in the creation of his book: past articles and climbing friends.

Within the first months of climbing, Gardiner began writing articles for local publications. Many of those articles were about climbing and the outdoors.

Gardiner is still in contact with many of his climbing buddies. He called them, and they worked on putting events into chronological order and recalling noteworthy climbs. Gardiner told the Republican Eagle that the group had been friends for 40 years, and he wanted to make sure that his book wouldn’t be the end of any friendships. So they talked frequently, and Gardiner sent them copies of the book when it was done.

“I think that was maybe the highlight of the book,” Gardiner said, “just to relive all of these incredible, intense adventures that we had with each other and then try to sort them out.”

It’s appropriate that the best part of writing the book was talking with old friends as “Mountain Dreams” revolves around the community of climbing, a sport that is often portrayed as a solo act.

“This book is more about the intense friendships that we created by sharing all of these goals and pushing each other to get better and pushing each other to face challenges that would have been really easy to not face,” Gardiner said.

"Mountain Dreams" book signing Fair Trade Books in Red Wing is hosting a “meet the author” event for Steve Gardiner from 11…

After four decades of climbing, Gardiner and his wife, Peggy Gardiner, decided to move to the mountainless state of Minnesota to be close to their grandsons. When a friend in Colorado asked Gardiner what he would do in the relatively flat state, he replied, “After 40 years of climbing, I’ve done that. I hit a point age-wise, physical-wise, where I don’t need or really want to push myself as hard as I did.”

Now, Gardiner is happy reliving his climbs through his writing.

Asked how long it took to write “Mountain Dreams,” Gardiner thought and replied, “You know, it's one of those things where you can say I worked on this book for six months, or you could say I worked on it for 40 year.”