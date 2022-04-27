Red Wing resident Jacqueline West's new book, "Long Lost," was awarded the 2022 Minnesota Book Award for Middle Grade Literature.
"Long Lost" is about when Fiona's family moves to a new town. Nobody seems to notice Fiona’s unhappiness. After she finds a gripping mystery novel at her local library, Fiona begins to notice strange similarities that blur the lines between the novel and her new town. With a little help from a few locals, Fiona will learn that both help and danger come from unexpected places.
West is the author of the New York Times-bestselling middle grade series "The Books of Elsewhere," the Schneider Family Book Award Honor Book "The Collectors," and several other novels for young readers and teens.
The Republican Eagle interviewed West in 2021 when "Long Lost" was released. Here is part of the conversation:
Can you tell me a little bit about what inspired you to write about this library?
So the library is completely imaginary. I have heard of a few libraries, even in the Midwest that are like this; a former private home that has been turned into a public library. But this one is not based on a real one, it's just something I got to concoct in my imagination. But obviously, as a book person, I am a library lover. And so this library is kind of the library of my fantasies. So it is a former mansion, a local wealthy family now has died and they have bequeathed their family home to the town. And so each room of this mansion is now a public room in the library. But of course, the house itself has all this history beyond that.
You write for a variety of different ages but you focus on middle grades. Why is that age group your focus?
I first really fell in love with reading when I was that age; that age of just being old enough to choose and read your own books off the shelves. And that's kind of this magical time where you know, as a kid, you walk into the library, and suddenly everything is accessible. You get to choose what you're going to read and what you're going to be interested in. … That's the age at which it all came alive for me. And so many of my favorite books as a kid are those middle grade classics, are the kind of things that eventually made me want to create stories of my own, things like Roald Dahl's books, the Bunnicula series, “Alice in Wonderland,” stuff like that.
You mentioned that, obviously, you write a lot of spooky stories. Why spooky stories?
The truth is, I'm a total chicken, which I think is part of why. As a kid I loved, loved spooky stories, things like “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and Bunnicula. But I loved it when it was scary and funny at the same time, when there was humor mixed in. I also loved that with a book, you the reader are kind of in control. You know, it's only as scary as your imagination makes it; you can close the book at any time. It's not like a movie, which is so passive, it's just done to you. You can accidentally see a scene of a movie and be scarred for life. But with a book you are part of it. And so as a writer, I get to use all the stuff that I'm scared of. And I have plenty of those things. But I can't really scare myself as I write. And in fact, I get to make my characters confront and overcome new things that are so frightening to me. It's really fun getting to use my own fears. And then alter them and make them evolve in this way.
Do you have any advice for people who are interested in either writing just for the fun of it or those trying to become a professional writer?
The main advice that I give both to young readers and grown-up ones is read like crazy. If what you want to do is write, pretty much everything you need to know is right there. So yeah, read everything you can get your hands on, read every kind of genre, every kind of category. The more you read, the more ingredients you will have to use when you're writing something of your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.