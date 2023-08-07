Dedicated and involved local author Jacqueline West recently led a youth writer’s workshop at the Red Wing Public Library.
West is a committed member of the library community. She serves as vice president on Red Wing’s Library Board of Trustees, and says she has “two children who are always at the library.”
West has written 11 novels for ages eight to 18, a play, and many short stories, essays, articles, and poems.
She holds presentations and writing workshops frequently, especially during the school year.
West’s workshop last Monday was built around one of her favorite activities.
To start the workshop, West read the opening of her newest book, “Long Lost.”
West then handed out two pictures to each participant. They were challenged to create a character inspired by one of their pictures.
West asked the group some basic questions about their characters: their names, what they look like, where they live, and what they like and dislike.
Between questions, West asked some young writers to share what they came up with.
Then, West showed the group that the same questions are answered about her book “Long Lost” the main character in the book’s opening, except for what she looks like.
West asked a few more questions about the writers’ characters, then had each take a few minutes to write from their character’s perspective.
To wrap up the workshop, West opened the floor to any questions.
One writer asked what to do if they felt their story wasn't interesting, and West responded that she often had the same doubts in the middle of writing her own stories.
“If you think the story isn’t exciting enough, what it needs is another twist,” West said.
She recommended stepping away from the story for a while before coming back to it with fresh eyes. After the workshop, West gave out signed copies of her book “The Collectors.”
