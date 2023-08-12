A full mini circus with animals, performers and different entertaining acts is a spectacle to see.
Local artist Trudi Schaefer has created many intricate pieces that are a part of this mini circus, which is now a traveling art exhibit.
Schaefer has been working on the exhibit for multiple years. What started small as a few pieces made from cans has turned into a full-blown circus with real storylines as she has added more and more pieces.
“I have been working on this circus collection since 2019. I started out with pieces made from sardine cans and tuna cans,” she said. “Then I graduated to cigar boxes and it just kept getting bigger and bigger.”
As she continued to make the pieces, she decided to draw inspiration from the history of the circus. She started researching women throughout the history of the circus.
“At some point, I did decide to do some research on women in the history of the circus. So I have highlighted three women in my pieces who are real circus performers in history,” she said.
Schaefer had the full circus exhibit on display during the Red Wing Area Studio Tour at the Artist Sanctuary.
Along with her detailed pieces, she had news clippings and photos of real circuses that traveled through the surrounding region.
The full exhibit was recently on display at the new Ellsworth Public Library. Schaefer learned even more about the history of the circus as it was on display there.
“The librarian embraced the whole project, she loved it. She got ahold of the archivist at Circus World in Baraboo, Wisconsin and the circus museum and he sent her all kinds of clips and articles about the circus,” she said.
Schaefer had pictures laid out of a circus that came through Ellsworth in 1909 to pair with her intricate pieces.
The entire collection consists of 16 pieces and they are not for individual sale, the circus travels as one exhibit.
The mini circus will be continuing to travel to different libraries and museums in the region in the coming months.
“The whole project is really fun, none of the pieces are for sale because I want it to essentially be a traveling circus,” she said.
While creating the pieces and continuing to complete the collections, Schaefer hoped the exhibit would bring a smile to people's faces.
“I think it gives people a bright spot in their day. Most of the pieces were completed during the pandemic and that was why and it gave me some joy during that time,” she said.
