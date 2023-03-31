The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on March 30 at 9:15 p.m.
Department firefighters responded to the call in the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
According to the fire department, “Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call.”
“Firefighters made entry into the apartment and the fire appeared to be extinguished upon arrival.”
One injury was reported at the scene. The victim of the fire was transported to Mayo Clinic Healthy Systems in Red Wing. They are reported to be in fair condition.
The apartment had minor damage from the fire, all damage was contained to the apartment’s kitchen.
“Initial activities included searching the building, checking for fire extensions and smoke removal. The cause of the fire, which originated in the kitchen, is under investigation,” the department stated in a news release.
The department used one fire engine, one ladder truck, two ambulances and two chief officers when responding to the call.
Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers assisted the fire department. Ellsworth Ambulance was called to provide coverage at the station.
“The Red Wing Fire Department reminds all residents to stay in the kitchen when cooking, and if a fire starts, slide a tight-fitting lid on the pan, and turn off the heat,” the fire department said in a news release.
