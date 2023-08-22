City of Red Wing logo

Due to high heat over the next two days, the Red Wing listening sessions are being moved from the parks to the lower level of the Red Wing Public Library. 

Here is a list of the updated locations:

  • Tuesday, Aug. 22 – Colvill Courtyard Building at Colvill Park – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 23 –  Library lower level – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Library Lower Level – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

  • Thursday, Aug. 24 – Library lower level  - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Thursday, Aug. 24 – Library Lower Level – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

