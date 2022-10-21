Late on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, HBC customers across southeast Minnesota experienced a service outage.
No TV. No internet. No phone service for HBC customers, both residential and business.
Service was restored Thursday morning following two separate fiber-optic cable cut incidents.
“Two separate fiber-optic cable cut incidents occurred 15-minutes apart and separated by 100 miles. The incident left many HBC customers without services for several hours,” HBC stated in a news release response to media queries more than 24 hours after customers lost service.
HBC stated on its Facebook page that afternoon, “Crews are responding to locate a reported fiber cut that is affecting services for many HBC customers. Please check back for additional updates.”
HBC received the first report Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. that a fiber cable was cut near Winthrop. Around 3:45 p.m. that same afternoon HBC received the second report that a cable was cut in Red Wing.
Customers from Hastings to as far as Rochester and parts of western Wisconsin experienced outages.
Some reported having no service for as long as 12 hours.
“Individually, neither incident would have caused much interruption as HBC has a redundant fiber-optic service ring. When there is a disruption along one point of the ring, the network reverses service signals sending them along the redundant fiber path,” HBC said in a news release. “But when two cuts occur to the ring simultaneously, a signal gap is created, which causes an interruption of services between the two points.”
Once crews found the damaged fiber, they began repairs in order to bring service back to the wide base of customers affected by the incident.
“The repair crew has excavated the damaged fiber and reported the damage to be extensive. Repairs will begin shortly. Because of the amount of reported damage, the work will take most of the night to complete. We do not have a firm repair time, but the extent of the damage, the current estimated time for service restoration is 5 a.m. Thursday,” HBC said in an update on their Facebook page Wednesday evening.
Fiber cuts are not a rare occurrence and happen several times throughout the year; however, because the two cuts happened so close together the damage was more widespread than normal.
“HBC experiences cuts to our fiber network several times each year,” said HBC President Dan Pecarina. “Because of our redundant network, signals are not interrupted, customers are unaware anything has happened. But when two cuts occur to the network at the same time, there is a signal disruption in the network which results in an outage situation.”
The damage in Red wing occurred due to underground drilling.
In Red Wing, a contractor for another service provider was drilling underground to place additional conduit. During this process the drill bit struck a rock and bounced into a trench containing HBC’s network fiber. Nearly 15 feet of fiber-optic cable was damaged, resulting in a time-consuming repair operation. Damage near Winthrop was caused by a utility contractor working on a buried gas line.
The repairs turned out to progress quicker than expected and services for many customers were restored by early Thursday morning.
“All repairs have been made and services should now be restored,” HBC said in an update Thursday morning.
