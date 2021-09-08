The Goodhue County Board met Tuesday, Sept. 7, to discuss a non-metallic mineral extraction, different construction projects and more.
Non-metallic mineral extraction
The board has granted Doug Herrick of Herrick Properties LLP permission to create a non-metallic mineral extraction facility near 94th Avenue, West Concord.
Mining operations will commence on 34.1 acres and will include a limestone rock quarry.
It is undetermined when digging will start, but Herrick is taking steps to reduce noise and vibrations for neighboring properties. Noise mitigation is regulated by the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Cascade Canoe and Kayak Access ordinance
Goodhue County Public Works is building the Cascade Canoe and Kayak Access for users to explore more of Cannon River. The site will be at the end of Fourth Avenue Way near Lake Byllesby. Construction will start this fall and is expected to be completed by April 2, 2022.
To prepare for the access opening, the board has approved the following rules ordinance to make sure everyone uses it appropriately.
The intent of this facility is to provide canoe and kayak access. Parking is provided for canoe and kayak access only. Units parked for other purposes, including fishing, may be cited and towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.
The property shall be open to the public from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes past sunset, except as otherwise posted and during emergencies. Property quiet hours are from opening time until 8 a.m. No overnight parking or camping allowed.
Pets are welcome at the canoe and kayak access, as long as they are kept on a leash six feet or shorter and are personally attended at all times. All droppings must be picked up and disposed of. Pets shall not deprive or disrupt the enjoyment or use of the property by others.
Any person who violates this ordinance is guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to immediate removal from the property.
The following activities are prohibited on the property:
To engage in any brawling or fighting, or to engage in offensive, obscene, abusive, boisterous or noisy conduct, or to engage in offensive, obscene, or abusive language tending reasonably to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others.
To display or to have in one's possession glass bottle containers.
To use or have in one's possession alcoholic beverages in containers larger than 2 liters.
To be in possession of or under the influence of any drug which is in violation of federal or state law.
To dispose of garbage, refuse or trash of any kind except to dispose of the same in receptacles provided for that purpose. Only garbage, refuse or trash generated on the river or the property is allowed to be disposed of in the receptacles provided.
To dispose of cut grass, tree trimmings or personal property on the property.
To operate or park any motor vehicle within the boundaries of the property except upon designated roads or parking areas, or with a permit issued by Goodhue County Public Works.
To operate any vehicle in a reckless manner or at a speed in excess of 10 mph.
To cut, damage or remove trees, shrubs, plants, and other vegetation.
To hunt or disturb wildlife.
To deface, damage or remove any property.
To clean fish and leave remaining waste products on the property.
To discharge wastewater or sewage onto the property.
To use, point, discharge or display uncased firearms or other dangerous weapons including explosives (fireworks), air guns, slingshots, traps, seines, nets, bows and arrows.
To be present on the property outside open hours.
To be in violation of property quiet hours.
To burn wood, charcoal, or other materials or refuse.
2022 MnDOT construction
Minnesota Department of Transportation will tackle two projects on Highway 61 in the spring/summer of 2022.
A roundabout will be placed at the intersection of Highways 61 and 316 to reduce the number of crashes.
The second project is a reduced conflict intersection at Highway 61 and County Road 18.
Both projects aim to shorten wait times and keep traffic moving.
O’Reilly feedlot operation
Zachary O’Reilly, 33656 County 6 Blvd., will be splitting off an existing 540.6 animal unit dairy feedlot from the farmyard of his dwelling. No changes to the operation are proposed.
Splitting the feedlot operation will simplify ownership of the dwelling and of the farmyard for familiar property holdings.
Radiological Emergency Preparedness grant
The Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $583,000 Radiological Emergency Preparedness grant for 2022-2023 from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division.
This grant will help support emergency management efforts, including planning, response and training for any possible issue resulting from the Prairie Island nuclear plant.
