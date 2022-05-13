Red Wing residents are feeling the sting of higher gas prices every time they fill their vehicles at the gas pumps. Those higher gas prices also are hitting government agencies with large fleets of vehicles – police and fire departments.
“You know it’s hard,” said Chad Steffen, communications captain for Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office. “My family and I have a travel trailer that we are super excited to use this summer, but because of [these] prices, we won’t be traveling super far.”
Average fuel costs in the Twin Cities rose 14.4 cents to $4.05 per gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy. This is 18.4 cents higher than last month and $1.31 higher than this time last year.
As of May 11, Red Wing gas prices are sitting at $4.09.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release.
In addition, U.S. petroleum inventory saw a weekly decline as Minnesota starts the summer driving season, according to Haan.
“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium,” Haan said in a news release.
While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods, Hahn said.
In Red Wing, local law enforcement agencies have felt the effects of the higher prices and may have to rework their budgets in the near future.
Sheriff
At the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, no budget changes have been made as of Wednesday, May 11; however, according to Steffen, alterations could be in the future if prices don’t decrease.
“This line on the budget tends to spike here and there,” Steffen said. “While we have some built in things in the budget to help cover any increased costs, we are always looking at ways to decrease gas costs.”
Police
The Red Wing Police Department is currently operating at lower staffing levels than normal, making gas prices not a huge budgetary issue for this year. $45,000 was allocated for motor vehicle fuel in 2022 and as of March, 28% of the budget has been used.
“We do not plan on changing the way we do business on a daily basis,” Police Chief Gordon Rohr said. “Officers will still be out on patrol and answering calls for service. However, citizens might notice an increase in foot and bike patrols in an effort to reduce fuel costs.”
If gas prices continue to rise, the department may have to rework its budget for 2023 once staffing levels increase.
“I am hopeful that … our budget will be fine,” Rohr said.
Fire
Red Wing Fire Chief Mike Warner said budgetary adjustments could be possible in the coming months but assures residents that they are not changing how they operate.
“We will continue to respond to emergencies with the needed resources,” Warner said.
The fire department budget is $17,325 for fire truck fuel and $34,230 for ambulances. As of March the fire fund has used $4,835.02 and as of April the ambulance fund used $16,157.63.
Warner said that they use Wilson Oil and Kwik Trip for gas fill ups.
