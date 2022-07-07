For some teens, summer jobs mean three months of boring work and no connections; but for two lifeguards at the Red Wing Water Park, their jobs are rooted in community.
“The community and team of lifeguards are really fun,” 19-year-old Carolyn Hanson said. “All of the employees are really close and it’s a fun place to be.”
Hanson is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, majoring in biology. The Red Wing native doesn’t swim competitively, but likes swimming socially.
“I love working at the water park because you get to talk with the people who come here,” said 16-year-old Kyrrah Mullaney. “We really get to know them. All the other lifeguards and supervisors are fun too. Everyday is different and there are always jokes being made.”
Mullaney competes on the Red Wing High School swim team in freestyle and breaststroke.
This summer is Mullaney’s first year as a lifeguard and Hanson’s fourth.
“It’s cool being a lifeguard you know,” Mullaney said. “It’s an important role that we train for. If someone needed help, like life or death, we could do that.”
All the lifeguards receive training in first aid, CPR and life saving techniques.
“We have our main training before we start the job and then every other week we have more training at the pool after hours,” Hanson said. “We practice different types of saves and freshen up on other stuff.”
Neither Hanson or Mullaney have been in a serious life saving situation, but both said that’s a positive thing.
“I had to jump in a few times for some struggling kids who were tired, but nothing crazy,” Hanson said. “Which is good.”
With more than half the summer left to go, both lifeguards are excited to see what each day will bring.
“It’s different everyday,” Hanson said. “Sometimes we have like 25 people and then other times it’s a group of 400 . . . We also have a lot of turtles on the grounds and we rescue them. So yeah, it’s a fun job.”
