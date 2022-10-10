James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash on County Road B near 770th Avenue.
The sheriff's office reported that Osborne was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson and traveling southbound on County Road B near 770th Avenue when he left the roadway while negotiating a curve. Osborne struck a guardrail and entered the west ditch where he was ejected.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Spring Valley Police Department, Spring Valley Area Ambulance Service, Spring Valley Fire Department, Elmwood Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter and Wisconsin State Patrol.
