Last week, the Red Wing Public Library wrapped up their children’s story time program for the summer.
Children’s story times are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The events are led by Youth Services Librarians Megan Seeland and Matt Thornton.
The program “serves to make sure that the library is a comfortable, safe place for [children],” said Seeland. It also aims to make learning to read easier and more fun for kids as they enter school.
Last week, Wednesday’s story time was held in Central Park, and Thursday’s story time was held inside the library.
Seeland and Thornton start each story time by asking the audience to sing along with a song.
The song encourages a puppet - usually Percy the Rabbit or Bruce the Bear - to come out and greet the audience. After the show, kids are invited to high-five the puppet and say hello.
Seeland said that the puppets are there to help engage the audience. They also add a routine to storytime shows, so kids know what to expect at the start and end of each show.
After the song, Seeland and Thornton read three books that center around a certain theme.
Last week’s theme was “Unusual Pets.” Seeland and Thornton read “The Fastest Tortoise in Town” by Howard Calvert and Karen Obuhanych, “Not That Pet!” by Smriti Prasadam-Halls and Rosalind Beardshaw, and “Charlotte and the Rock” by Stephen W. Martin and Samantha Cotterill.
Between books, kids are asked to participate in short activities. These activities are designed to keep the kids active and help them develop certain skills. “When they move their body, it turns their brain on too,” said Seeland.
Children’s story times have long been part of the Red Wing Public Library’s programming. Story times will pick back up in September after a short break
