It has been almost three years since a speeding car crashed into the front of Liberty's Restaurant on the corner of Plum Street and West Third Street.
Liberty’s has rebuilt the store front and apartments above the restaurant, maintaining the historic look it always had.
The restaurant won a merit award from the Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission last year for its rebuilding efforts.
Now Liberty’s has partnered with Red Wing Downtown Main Street to bring a new grant program to help local businesses.
Liberty’s Employee Assistance Fund will help employees of Downtown Main Street business partners when businesses are facing hardships.
“Liberty’s Employee Assistance Fund is a grant program that supports the employees of Downtown Main Street Partners during a time of financial hardship and provides a safety net when that hardship could jeopardize an employee’s ability to remain employed with a local business,” the Downtown Main Street website states.
Liberty’s owner Doug Noreen partnered with Downtown Main Street to create this fund because he knows what it is like to face hardships as a local business.
“Having experienced the kind support of this community in our time of need, we know how much it can mean to someone in a difficult situation,” Noreen said.
When Liberty’s was facing the challenge of rebuilding, the community came together and donated to ensure the restaurant would be up and running again in the same historic building.
“I will never forget the evening of Sept. 2, 2020. It was the night a car crashed into Liberty’s, causing an unbelievable amount of damage to our beautiful historic building,” Noreen said. “It was a scary and overwhelming time, and we can’t thank the community enough for coming together to help us by donating money to help us recover. Your kindness helped us pay for things like lost income for our employees and hotels for our tenants.”
The fundraising donations that the restaurant received to cover the building damage exceeded what was needed.
“After repairs and renovations were completed, we had more money than we needed. We worked with Downtown Main Street to think about ways to utilize these donated funds in an appropriate manner,” Noreen said.
The Liberty’s Employee Assistance Fund will be available to local businesses to support their employees that might be facing financial hardships.
“This fund will support employees of downtown businesses who are experiencing hardships such as unforeseen medical, transportation, housing or family care expenses,” Noreen said. “I hope these funds provide a safety net to avoid a financial hardship that could jeopardize an employee's ability to remain employed with a local business.”
Downtown Main Street is the program manager for the fund, and they will work with advisers to allocate the funds.
They plan to create a larger fund for businesses that might face a crisis.
“We will work with a core group of advisers to allocate the funds, capping the dollar amount to ensure that the money is distributed among many but still will do good,” Noreen said. “We also will set aside a larger dollar amount to help a business owner that may find themselves in a crisis as we did.”
Downtown Main Street members can apply for the grant through its website. The application asks for certain information regarding the type of hardship one might be facing.
There are requirements that applicants must meet to receive the grant. The applicant must be a Downtown Main Street Partner in good standing.
The applicant must be facing financial hardship that hinders their ability to perform at work in certain categories: transportation, health care expenses, housing and family care.
The application will go through an approval process. Determination of the request will be communicated to the applicant in one week after applying.
Funds will be mailed to the recipient within two weeks of approval for the grant.
For more information or questions about the grant program visit downtownredwing.org or contact Megan Tsui, Red Wing Downtown Main Street directorf, at director@downtownredwing.org or 612-807-0804.
Noreen thanked the community in a letter for its support over the years and for helping the restaurant succeed in its rebuilding.
“Your donations to Liberty's were a true testament to our community's kindness and generosity; for that, I am incredibly humbled and grateful.”
