Last summer the Red Wing City Council approved a backyard chicken keeping ordinance.
Red Wing Community Education and Recreation is hosting an introduction to backyard chicken keeping class for the community.
They recently held a similar class for beekeeping following a similar ordinance passing last spring.
“We try to set up our classes based on community needs, so seeing that the ordinance had been passed last summer for both chickens and bees we wanted to work to fill that void,” Madeline Dubois-Clinton said.
“The classes are available so that people in the community could have that knowledge to start on those projects in a successful way,” she continued.
This class will give community members information about the ordinance, zoning regulations and everything else they may need to know when setting up their own backyard chicken coops.
“We have been working with the city to make sure that participants in this class will get ordinance information to see if they are eligible or not in the location that they are currently living,” Dubois-Clinton said.
“Then with the instructor they will learn the skills that they need to start their backyard chicken adventure,” she continued.
Now that backyard chicken keeping is a reality in Red Wing, there are many aspects that residents have to consider before committing to it.
There are several permits and inspections that the city requires in order to keep chickens on certain properties within residential zones.
The ordinance took several years to finally pass through council, people in the community were continuously interested in making this a reality in Red Wing.
“When I was chair of the Sustainability Commission I knew a lot of people who were interested in this topic and it had been closed down by the previous councils. I think this issue has been brought up over the course of about maybe 12 years,” Council member Evan Brown said during the council meeting last summer.
The registration for the class is still open for anyone interested in joining for the one hour, in-person class on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.
To register for the class visit bit.ly/3GKj3J6 or call the Community Recreation and Education office at 651-385-4565 to sign up.
