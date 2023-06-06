Students in Goodhue County have been provided with a chance to gain experience through the Learn and Earn program.
Red Wing Ignite has historically brought this program to the schools here in Red Wing and Goodhue County.
The program has helped several students gain insight and hands-on experience with local businesses.
The Learn and Earn program started about five years ago, and was designed to help get students inside businesses to learn and ask questions.
This month students had the opportunity to present what they have learned while being inside these businesses.
Burke Murphy, from Red Wing Ignite, worked with businesses to build partnerships for the Learn and Earn program over the past several years.
“There is a long list of people who have worked with me and all the players to make sure that students have a full and resilient introduction to companies in our community,” Murphy said.
The program has helped dozens of students with college credit, and has guided them through industry tours and worksite learning experiences.
Learn and Earn helps to break stigmas and change the perceptions of careers and occupations within manufacturing.
“Over the five years of this program 95 students have participated. 77 of them have earned a college credit and an industry credential, 71 have completed placements with our employer partners, many have secured summer internships and many have received job offers,” Murphy said.
Murphy has been spearheading this program since its inception five years ago.
“Burke (Murphy) is the one who helped to create the program for Learn and Earn five years ago,” Director of Red Wing Ignite Stacy Nimmo said. “She has worked tirelessly to make connections, and bring different community organizations together and employer partners, to bring everyone together for this common goal, to provide work place experiences for students in our community.”
Red Wing Ignite made the announcement at the celebration that the program would be handed off to the GCED.
“In our fifth year we were looking for ways to be able to sustain this program and to continue to grow it. We are very excited about an official hand off of this program to the GCED for the continuation of the program, and to grow it in a way that Red Wing Ignite doesn’t have the capacity to do,” Nimmo said. “Burke is going to continue to spearhead this program on conjunction with the GCED.”
