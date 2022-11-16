The Red Wing League of Women Voters presents a Community Service award each year to a member who exemplifies the League’s principles.
“The award is based on the League’s principles of leadership, civic involvement, issue education, and advocacy for people’s rights,” according to a news release.
Each year the League presents the award in honor of a founding member of the Red Wing Chapter, Marjorie Gray Vogel. She was an engaged and active member of Red Wing civic life.
This year the Red Wing League of Women Voters honored Anne Wildenborg for her involvement in the Red Wing community and civic life.
“Anne Wildenborg has a passion for justice and an urgency to address climate change. She seeks out opportunities to make a difference at the city, county, regional and state levels,” according to the news release.
Wildenborg leads the Citizens Climate Lobby and continues to advocate for people suffering from climate change and prioritizes education on climate change.
“She leads the Citizens Climate Lobby. The Red Wing chapter works closely with other chapters in Northfield, Scott County and Lakeville,” the news release said. “Anne embodies lifelong learning in action. She demonstrates leadership, and engages others in civic involvement.”
Wildenborg has formed relationships with several organizations. Some include: the Land Stewardship Project, the Alliance for Sustainability, LivablePlanet.org, ISAIAHMN.org, Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, Care for Creation and several other organizations.
Wildenborg has organized events in the Red Wing area to promote and bring awareness to sustainability and climate change.
“Locally, Anne has been an organizer for Red Wing’s Earth Week activities. She creates a space for activism,” Red Wing League said.
This year, Wildenborg initiated a local Climate Coalition group to bring people together to create a network across climate organizations and share information.
“The Red Wing area is fortunate to have Anne as a passionate advocate for the earth and the people who live on it. LWV Red Wing looks forward to working with Anne on a civic project of her choice this coming year,” stated the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.