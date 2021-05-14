Get to know retired math teacher LaVoie House from Red Wing.
How/when did you become involved with Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County?
When I was nearing retirement from teaching I thought it would be fun to learn Spanish. I got to know some Hispanics and studied with them once or twice a week for a couple of years. I helped them improve their English, they helped me improve my Spanish. During this time I got to know the lady who became the first director of Hispanic Outreach. When Hispanic Outreach formed about eleven years ago she asked me to be on the Board of Directors.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
The most interesting part has been getting to know Hispanics. I started interpreting at the Care Clinic, helping Hispanic kids with their homework in an after school tutoring program and helping plan and participate in special events.
Why do you volunteer with this organization? What do you want people to know about what you do?
Through my involvement I have learned that people are people, we are all the same. Hispanics want to come here to work, to earn a living, to help their family have a better life, to have education opportunities, all the same things that we want. I’ve heard stories about the countries they came from. They were living in places where the government was corrupt, even the police were corrupt. There are shortages of food and medical care. The neighborhoods are controlled by gangs and drug cartels who extort them saying “you pay us so much every month or something bad will happen to your family.” I realized I would do the same thing they have done. I would get my family out of there and to a place with a better future.
