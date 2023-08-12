The musical sounds from Root River Jam filled the Central Park bandshell on Wednesday evening.
Throughout the night, the group performed music for the many attendees at the weekly Concert in the Park.
Each week different musicians perform in the park, the events are hosted by Red Wing Arts each summer with the help of numerous local businesses and organizations sponsoring the community favorite.
There are three more chances for the community to flood Central Park on a Wednesday night for new music. On Aug. 16 Driving the View, a PowerPop genre band will be performing. On Aug. 23 Grimm & Cruz will be performing live jazz music and on Aug. 30 SmallTown Strings, a Bluegrass band will be taking the stage.
For more information about the weekly concerts visit redwingarts.org/red-wing-arts-concerts-in-the-park.
