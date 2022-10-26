During the candidate forum held earlier this summer each of the candidates running for the Red Wing City Council had the chance to answer questions submitted by the public.
Each of the candidates were present except 4th Ward candidate Vicki Jo Lambert.
After missing the forum she wanted to provide people in Red Wing with some answers to the questions and the opportunity to hear her views on some of the issues brought up during the candidate forum.
Lambert held her own event at the Downtown Plaza to answer the questions, she also posted a video on her campaign Facebook page.
The questions asked during the forum were the same questions Lambert was asked at the event, and they followed the same time protocols that the League of Women Voters forums have.
When asked about the most urgent or pressing issue facing Red Wing, Lambert responded by addressing the economy.
“We need to be attractive and actively pursue partnerships with industry and manufacturing to bring in living wage jobs and also as a result of that we need enough housing,” she said.
“When we make a decision in one area, it affects other areas. So I need to be mindful of the fact that these two things do go hand and hand,” she continued.
The questions asked during the forum ranged from priorities to service cutting and systemic racism within the community and how the candidates would address that if elected to city council. Lambert was also asked these questions.
The question “What can the council do to address the reduction in the Xcel Energy personal property tax?”
“We need to continue partnering and working with them first of all and look for ways to make sure that we are working cooperatively with them,” Lambert said. “Bringing in more partners so that we have a wider tax base so that we are not relying only on Xcel Energy and embracing what our energy needs look like going forward.”
Another question asked was “How would you address systemic racism here in Red Wing?”
“I would like to say that it is already our city’s work to acknowledge, learn and listen and the resolution encourages us to use race conscious language no matter what we look like or where we come from our country has worked well for a wealthy few,” she said.
“So Black, brown or white I want everyone to feel worthy. I will never experience what it feels like first hand to be a person of color. But I have built relationships with some of our neighbors of color and learned of their firsthand hardships and that they have been the targets of bullying and sometimes in our own community,” she continued.
Lambert answered the remainder of the questions and the video of her responses are available on her Facebook page at “Grow With Vicki Jo- Ward 4 City Council.”
