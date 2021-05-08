The road construction season's sealing of cracks will begin Monday, May 10, with Highway 61 north and south of Lake City.
Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays on various state highways in several southeast Minnesota counties as crews begin crack sealing work to help preserve state roads, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The work will include Highway 61 from Frontenac to Wabasha.
Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures.
Work is scheduled on state roads in Dodge, Olmsted, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha, Goodhue and Winona counties. Work begins near Lake City and will proceed, as weather permits.
Highways scheduled for crack sealing work include:
- Highway 14 eastbound near Kasson
- Highway 56 at Dodge Center
- Highway 16 near Grand Meadow and Spring Valley
- Highway 30 between Chatfield and Rushford
- Highway 52 between Chatfield and Marion
- Highway 61 between Lake City and Wabasha
- Highway 61 between Lake City and Frontenac Station
- Interstate-90 eastbound east of Nodine
- Highway 61 at Dreshbach
- Hwy 52 southbound north of Rochester
Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation is the prime contractor for the $480,000 project. All work is scheduled to be completed by early July, weather permitting.
