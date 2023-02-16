The bright sun was beaming off of Lake Pepin on Saturday while people from throughout the region took a dip in the lake’s freezing water temperatures.
They balanced that with the extreme warmth of saunas.
The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance held the event to promote another connection to the lake. This was the one of the best ways they felt they could do that in the winter.
“With our work in this area in terms of conservation, we have been looking for other ways to develop a relationship and connect with the lake and see it as a beautiful, clear and vital place that needs protecting,” Program Director Alex Keilty said.
During the winter months people usually enjoy the lake through ice fishing. The idea was to introduce an additional activity for people to connect with the area in the cold months.
“No one really gets to experience the lake in this kind of way, it is a very unique way to experience Lake Pepin,” alliance member engagement coordinator Emily Burton said.
The goals of the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance are to communicate some of the issues that Lake Pepin is facing and share the need to conserve the area as best as possible.
“We want to create other ways to communicate with folks about the issues that the river is facing in this area and how to get involved,” Keilty said.
The lake and the Mississippi River is a resource that this region relies on and the alliance wants to ensure that it remains protected for years to come.
Their programming and organizational work focus on doing that through activism and events such as this one.
“This area has a legacy of being treated pretty rough, basically every period of extraction through colonialism has drained every resource,” Keilty said.
Having events that are accessible and inclusive helps them to share their message and get more people to become aware.
As people become aware of the issues, some become activists and spread awareness on the importance of river protection.
During the event, people spent time in saunas that were 170 and 190 degrees Fahrenheit. Between sauna sessions they would take a dip in the cold water. The water was just above freezing a contrast of 150 degrees.
The practice is therapeutic and is claimed to have mental and physical health benefits.
“People that actively do this might start in the cold water, beginners usually start in the saunas,” Phil Grazulis from Nomad Saunas said.
There are multiple rounds in the process of this type of therapy, going between the three temperatures gives the optimal results.
“Ideally in the first round you get a warm up, then you step outside and get the subtle exposure to the cold, then you go back into the sauna and push it until you are super, super hot,” Grazulis said.
Once it becomes unbearable to stay in the sauna, people get into the cold water and feel the extreme difference between the temperatures.
“Immediately your breath gets taken away,” Grazulis said. “When you focus on the breathing technique, that is the biggest thing that helps you stay in the water longer and there is tons of research on the benefits of cold exposure.”
The therapy can increase dopamine and serotonin levels, he said.
The Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance was excited to bring this to Lake Pepin to help people create a connection to the lake and bring awareness to this type of winter fun.
They hope to offer the event again in the future.
