Lake Pepin will soon be depicted in a postage stamp series featuring the Mississippi River.
Local photographer Jay Olson-Goude's image of Lake Pepin and the Great River Road in the fall will represent the state of Wisconsin in the United States Postal Service’s new Mighty Mississippi stamp series.
This stamp is part of a series meant to honor the Mississippi, America’s quintessential waterway, with 10 different forever stamps. The series follows the river from its northern start point to its end in the south.
States featured in this series are Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Minnesota’s stamp shows the Mississippi’s source waters of Lake Itasca, photo by Dana Holm.
The stamp collection will be first issued on Monday, May 23. A ceremony will be held in Memphis, Tennessee.
Stamps should be available at local post offices on May 23 or soon after. The stamp in the series can also be purchased at usps.com.
