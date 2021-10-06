The Goodhue County Board met Oct. 5 to discuss selling portions of Lake Byllesby land, a future public hearing for Lateral B of Ditch 1 and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Selling Lake Byllesby land
Lisa Hanni, Land Use Management director, and other staff have been working with the Minnesota Legislature to determine how to sell county owned property to landowners abutting Lake Byllesby.
During the 2021 state Legislature special session, a law titled ‘Sec. 120. Goodhue County; Land Transfers’ was passed, stating that the county “may sell, lease, or otherwise convey county-owned land that abuts Lake Byllesby to adjoining property owners who after the transfer will have direct access to Lake Byllesby. Any sale, lease, or other conveyance must be for the market value of the property as appraised by the county.”
In Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the land price evaluation at between $0.40 to $0.75 per square foot, depending on the parcel.
Lateral B hearing
A public hearing has been set for Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. to approve the final engineer’s report on Lateral B of Goodhue County Ditch 1.
Over the past several months, Christ Otterness of Houston Engineering has surveyed Lateral B for areas of improvement. In the public hearing, Otterness will report his final findings and the board will decide further action.
Community members are encouraged to attend virtually by using the video link found on the Goodhue County’s website.
4-H report
Aly Kloeckner, 4-H Extension Committee educator, presented the group’s report on enrollment for 2020-2021.
Findings:
626 total members
81 new members
240 volunteers
25 first-year families
88 members participated in the Minnesota State Fair livestock encampment
36 purple ribbons and 72 blue ribbons were earned
2,010 Goodhue County Fair livestock entries
