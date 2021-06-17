After 11 years of leading HOPE Coalition and its multitude of advocacy programs, Executive Director Kris Kvols is leaving to explore other options.
“I’d like to work further upstream, to work to prevent the things I’ve seen over the years,” she explained.
Kvols is looking into the field of prevention, or possibly the world of grant-writing, another skill she gained working in the field of advocacy for 26 years.
A career in the field has been hard, she admitted. “This work takes a toll on anybody who does it.” However, she added, “There have been wonderful things I have seen come to fruition.”
Kvols began her career during a time when U.S. Sen. Paul and Sheila Wellstone were working in support of the Violence Against Women Act.
“I’ve seen state, federal, and local efforts” to stop domestic violence and sexual assault, she said, and she helped establish the Goodhue County SMART -- Sexual assault Multi-disciplinary Action Response -- team.
“In my career I watched Bill Cosby go from being a family TV hero” to a man who was jailed for victimizing dozens of women. The ‘Me Too’ movement was one of many efforts to hold predators accountable,” Kvols added.
She also has seen positive change. “I couldn’t still do this work if I had not seen the changes,” she said.
Still, Kvols said, “It’s hard to accept, but we have gone backwards in a number of areas. The publicness and acceptability of demeaning women is quite frightening to see. …
“With any movement there are steps forward and the inevitable backlash that comes with forward progress. It’s hard to accept that, but I know the backlash is part of the process – and I believe we’ll get through it.”
A saving grace for her has been working with people who are devoted to helping others “be the people they were meant to be,” as she says.
“I am proud to have advocated on behalf of those who came to HOPE Coalition for assistance,” Kvols said. “I will carry their stories with me for the rest of my days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.