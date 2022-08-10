Donald Kliewer will be joining the Red Wing City Council as soon as the special election results are canvassed and declared official.
Kliewer won the Ward 2 seat by just 31 votes, recording 481 votes to 450 for Min MartinOakes. Kliewer will take his seat on the Red Wing City Council effectively immediately.
“I was surprised it was as close as it was one way or the other, I started out behind and I was surprised when I came out ahead,” said seat winner Kliewer. “I think it is the beginning of some new mindsets for the council and looking at things in a different light.”
Primary elections
At-large primary candidates who will move onto the regular election in November are Janie Farrar and Chad Kono.
Farrar took 45.53% of the votes with Kono coming in with 29.38% of the votes.
“I am just really thankful to the voters in Red Wing, and I would like to congratulate Chad Kono on moving forward and thank Ralph Rauterkus for being a part of the race, Farrar said. “There is a lot more work to be done so I’m excited for November.”
In the 4th Ward primary, candidates moving onto the regular election are Vicki Jo Lambert and Ted Seifert. Lambert finished with 47.29% of votes, and Seifert finished with 39.22% of votes.
“First of all, I’m excited and I’m just delighted by the support of people in town, it is the greatest thing ever,” Lambert said.
“It has been super fun to get to know my neighbors and see people that I haven’t seen in years. As a teacher in the community I had students many years ago and now I have seen them as grown adults and it has been really neat to reconnect,” she continued.
House District 20A
The District 20A state representative race candidates moving forward to the general election are DFL candidate Laurel Stinson and Republican candidate Pam Altendorf.
Stinson ran unopposed in the DFL primary.
Altendorf edged Jesse Johnson with 51.81% of the votes; Johnson finished with 48.19%. They were separated by 203 votes out of nearly 5,600 votes cast in the primary.
The general election will be Tuesday Nov. 8.
The Red Wing City Council will hold a canvassing meeting to certify the primary results on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m.
The League of Women Voters will hold another Red Wing City Council candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 22, for people to meet with candidates prior to the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.