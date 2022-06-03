On the last day of school at Twin Bluff Elementary, students were chanting “kiss the pig” as Principal Christopher Palmatier puckered up.
Teachers and administrators at Twin Bluff school set up this event in anticipation of kicking off Palmatier’s retirement.
Assistant Principal Bobbi Seleski said, “One of our favorite ideas was to have Chris kiss a pig in front of the students. When we presented him with the idea he said he would absolutely do it because he felt we would never be able to get a pig on campus and even if we could, his boss would never allow it.”
She continued, “Well we took his challenge and have found a pig willing to kiss him and even got an OK from his boss.”
As the plan came to fruition, Palmatier was true to his word and ended his career by kissing a pig at the end of the school day.
During the event he told students: “The best part of my job is all of you and a close second is all of your teachers. I never thought I’d be ending my career by kissing a pig but here we go.”
The pig, “Jenny” and Palmatier shared a kiss as students cheered and ended the school year with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.