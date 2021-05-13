Kim Cory, dean of students at Jefferson School, will be taking on a different role as the principal for 5RiversOnline, the new full-time online learning school that is being offered for Goodhue County students next fall.
“Kim needs almost no introduction,” Cherie Johnson, executive director for the Goodhue County Education District, said in making the announcement. “Her enthusiasm for students and learning is infectious. Kim has been the leader at Jefferson Elementary in Red Wing this past year. She has stepped in to provide guidance around continuous improvement and effective practices, even while navigating the pandemic, opening a building and bringing together a staff that hadn't worked together before. Kim is a passionate leader who we believe will be a great asset to our collaborative and to 5RiversOnline.”
The Goodhue County Education District and its six member districts of Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lake City, Red Wing and Zumbrota-Mazeppa are collaborating on 5RiversOnline for the 2021-2022 school year to offer both live instruction and independent work.
“Having the flexibility to be an online learner while still being able to use shared resources with the child’s home district is what we envision will be best for families and students alike,” Cory said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of such cutting edge delivery of education.”
The purpose of 5RiversOnline is to create more options for families, expand course offerings that differ from traditional learning and allow for personalized educational experiences, Johnson said.
5RiversOnline will meet all state academic and graduation requirements. It will also give students the opportunity to be fully remote, but still be able to participate in their district's extracurricular activities.
“We have seen students really make gains with online learning for various reasons,” Cory said. “It was at this time that GCED stepped in to develop 5RiversOnline, knowing that the students of our county needed to continue to have an online option for students. I feel I have the skills to help lead this courageous new effort as I have been the administrative link for our permanent online teachers in grades K-4 in Red Wing this year.”
Cory taught for 19 years before becoming the Jefferson dean for one year during the pandemic. During her time as a teacher, she learned that she needed to be as proactive as possible and consider student needs before any else. Cory plans on keeping this approach as the 5RiversOnline principal.
“I hope to be able to bring some of my organizational and flexibility skills to 5RiversOnline and help lead this group of individuals -- both students and staff -- on this daring journey into unknown territory,” Cory said.
Cory is originally from Paynesville, Minnesota and relocated to Red Wing in 2004. She and her husband have four children and a golden retriever named Tiller.
Registration for 5RiversOnline will begin in late May and more information will become available as the school’s curriculum is finalized.
