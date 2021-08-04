After 30 years in operation, Kids Junction is expanding their program to offer all day child care with morning preschool for children 33 months to five years old. Kids Junction Preschool Care will be open 12 hours a day, Monday through Friday, to help working families who can’t meet traditional drop-off and pick-up times.
The program was created by Justin Plein, Kids Junction program coordinator, and Dawn Wettern, community education director, after they saw a need in the community for childcare that catered to younger students and that lasted for longer hours.
“It’s hard for working families to get their kids to different programs when they start later in the day and only last till three or four,” Plein said.
Once a room in Burnside Elementary became available for use, the duo decided to make the new child care option happen.
Set to start Sept. 2, children will participate in preschool for about two hours and then various activities throughout the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. day.
Right now the program is being offered for 12-14 children and will follow the Red Wing School District’s calendar for preschool. On days when the district is closed, child care will still be available unless it’s a major holiday.
Registration began Aug. 2 and spots are still available.
