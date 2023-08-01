The Red Wing Public Library treated a crowd of kids to a dazzling magic show last Tuesday.
Many of the kids were from daycares such as Learning Circle and the YMCA’s Peach Tree and Kids Power Club.
The magic was provided by Isaiah Foster, also known as The Magic of Isaiah.
Foster performs comedy magic shows for events of any sort, from school assemblies to 90th birthday parties. He mixes tricks of his own creation into his act and builds each show around different themes.
Foster’s show at the Red Wing Public Library stressed the importance of friendship, reading, and imagination.
Foster was sure to include the audience as part of the show. He frequently called volunteers to the stage to help him with his tricks and had the audience say the magic words - “the power of friendships” - to make the magic happen.
Foster also read parts of two picture books to the audience during the show.
The first book was The Circles All Around Us by Brad and Kristi Montague. The book uses the metaphor of drawing bigger and bigger circles around ourselves to illustrate how our world expands as we meet new people.
After sharing this lesson with the kids, Foster magically linked a set of rings together, symbolizing the links you create with your friends by keeping them close to your heart.
The second book was How Full Is Your Bucket? For Kids by Tom Rath, Mary Reckmeyer, and Maurie J. Manning. It shows how being kind can “fill up the buckets” of ourselves and others, putting everyone in a better mood.
After reading part of the book, Foster asked the kids in the audience to turn to those close to them and fill up their buckets with kind words.
At the end of the show, Foster invited the audience to come up and talk to him or buy their own magic tricks to bring home.
“With kids, it’s all about the journey, not the destination,” Foster said. He loves creating shows that connect with his audiences, and seeing the wonder and excitement on kids’ faces as he performs his comedy and magic.
Foster has performed for the Red Wing Public Library nearly every year since 2015. His shows serve as the last big event of the library’s summer programs.
