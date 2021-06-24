The Goodhue County Board acting as the Ditch Authority met in a special meeting to discuss the construction of the 20th Avenue culvert in Kenyon Township.
The culvert construction is a part of the ongoing County Ditch 1 project.
The board previously gave Lisa M. Hanni, Goodhue County surveyor, and Christ Otterness of Houston Engineering Inc., permission to work with Decook Excavating. The original plan was to replace the culvert with 6-foot diameter aluminized steel pipe aprons.
However, after this project received much discussion from Kenyon community leaders, Hanni felt it was best to bring the decision to the board.
Commissioner Tood Greseth and the Kenyon Towns Board asked Decook to prepare a quote option that would salvage and reinstall the existing 10-foot diameter corrugated steel pipe instead of replacing the culvert. The results showed that Kenyon Township could save $11,056.74 by reusing materials.
However, Otterness said that although the cost would decrease right now, the long-term cost of increased maintenance and reduced pipe life would outweigh the initial savings.
“We do not recommend proceeding with the change order to salvage and reinstall the 20th Avenue culvert,” Otterness said.
After the board acting as the Ditch Authority weighed the options, in a 3-2 vote commissioners approved to continue with the replacement of the culvert in Kenyon Township for the estimated total cost of $36,379.70.
