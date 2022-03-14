One of Minnesota’s creative beacons, the Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing, will honor author Kao Kalia Yang with the 2022 A.P. Anderson Award for her significant contributions to the cultural and artistic life of Minnesota.
Fiona McCrae, Anderson Center Board member and publisher and CEO of Graywolf Press said, “Kao Kalia Yang is a cultural force – a writer with an expansive vision and a fierce heart. In her books for adults as well as for children, she explores and celebrates her Hmong heritage with a rare and compelling compassion. Her words have moved thousands here in Minnesota and around the world.”
Through Yang’s work, many thousands of Americans of all ages now have a better understanding of the experiences and culture of Hmong people. Yet part of what makes Yang’s work so powerful is that while the experiences she describes are specific to her family and to her people, they also reflect universal themes.
As she writes in “The Latehomecomer”: "What happened to the Hmong happened before us and will happen again after us. It is one group and then another."
Yang is a Hmong-American writer, teacher and public speaker. Born in the refugee camps of Thailand to a family that escaped the genocide of the Secret War in Laos, she came to America at the age 6.
Yang holds degrees from Carleton College and Columbia University. She is the author of the memoirs “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir,” “The Song Poet,” and “Somewhere in the Unknown World.”
Yang is also the author of the children’s books “A Map Into the World,” “The Shared Room,” “The Most Beautiful Thing,” “From the Tops of the Trees,” and “Yang Warriors.”
She co-edited the groundbreaking collection “What God is Honored Here?: Writings on Miscarriage and Infant Loss By and For Indigenous Women and Women of Color.”
The prestigious annual award, to be presented to Yang during an awards event on Friday, April 22, is named for Dr. Alexander P. Anderson, who invented the process for creating Quaker Puffed Rice and Puffed Wheat cereals. An educator, botanist, writer and naturalist, Anderson built Tower View Estate, which today is stewarded by the Anderson Center who operates the historic site as a hub to develop, foster and promote creative endeavors and the exchange of ideas.
Past recipients include last year’s recipient choreographer/dancer/scholar Ananya Chatterjea, and dancer/educator Larry Yazzie, actor/director Lou Bellamy, sculptor/architect Siah Armajani, poets Robert Bly and William Duffy, sculptor Judy Onofrio, author Louise Erdrich, and storyteller Kevin Kling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.