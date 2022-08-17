A new art exhibit fills the walls of Red Wing Art’s Depot Gallery. Ta-Coumba T. Aiken, a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow and Twin Cities artist, is featuring some new pieces in this solo exhibition, “Just My Imagination.”
“I create my art to heal people and their communities by evoking a positive spirit,” featured artist Aiken said.
Aiken is known for his public murals, sculptures and collaborative projects. The new solo exhibition featured at Red Wing Arts features some of his recent artworks “that are a call and response to different people’s truths,” according to Aiken.
Red Wing Arts hosted a reception on opening night of the exhibit on Friday, Aug. 12.
“The environment during the reception was so celebratory, there was a lot of reconnecting. Many friends and family members came to support Aiken that night and wanted to be here to share the experience,” Heather Lawrenz from Red Wing Arts said.
The exhibit is showcasing a large canvas mural that is shown in its entirety on display for the first time. The space in the Depot Gallery accommodates the large piece and allows viewers to admire it in its full form.
“He really wants people to take it in from a distance, but he also wants people to get close and experience it from every angle,” Lawrenz said.
“He has his own stories behind each of the pieces, but he really wants viewers to keep looking and discover what they see in it,” she continued.
The artwork in this exhibit investigates journeys and people who have impacted the artist. “My hope is that people will have conversations about the paintings, that they will talk about what they see in the paintings,” Aiken said.
Another piece of Aiken’s artwork on display is making a debut at the Red Wing gallery. These unique pieces of art are a big deal for Red Wing to have on display.
“This exhibition is important because it provides our community the opportunity to experience artwork from a nationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, including works that have never before been publicly shown.” Lawrenz said.
Aiken is an award winning artist that has a long resume of exhibits and honors. He attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and has been an influential part of art in the Twin Cities.
Out of 2,500 applicants, he was recently awarded a 2022 Guggenheim Memorial Foundation
Fellowship in the Fine Arts category.
In addition to being appointed as a Guggenheim Fellow, Aiken is the recipient of numerous awards including, Pollock-Krasner Foundation, Gottlieb Fellowship, BUSH Visual Arts fellowship, Knight Arts Challenge Grant.
During the reception Aiken answered questions and told stories about his journey to where he is today.
Someone asked about how he became the artist he is today, another attendee asked how to continue to encourage the younger generation to keep creating art.
“He works a lot with youth collaborations, and he answered by saying to continue to encourage them and give them the opportunities they need to create,” Lawrenz said.
“Throughout his career, Ta-coumba has been committed to mentoring and encouraging artists of all ages and seeks opportunities to share his history and experiences with the community,” she continued.
Some of his pieces are untitled, this is by design so that viewers see his work with an open mind about what the art is conveying.
“His history and stories are woven into his energetic and compelling works, inviting viewers to connect with his themes of healing, struggles and joy based on their own perspective,” Lawrenz said.
The art is now on display in the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery until Oct. 9. There is an opportunity for those who visit the gallery to leave a note to Aiken about how the art made them feel and what they thought of the works on display.
Each of the pieces are unique and some speak to each other, although they are separate pieces.
“I get lost in discovering the stories in Ta-coumba’s multi-layered, colorful pieces.” Red Wing Arts
Executive Director Emily Guida Foos said.
Red Wing Arts hours and more information about the gallery is available at https://redwingarts.org/gallery-exhibits.
